Al Horford’s Sister Curses At J.R. Smith For Flagrant Foul On Celtics Star

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Al Horford has a growing army of people willing to fight for him.

The sister of the Boston Celtics forward cursed at J.R. Smith on Tuesday night for the dirty foul the Cleveland Cavaliers guard committed against her brother during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Horford was attempting to catch a lob late in the fourth quarter when Smith shoved him, causing the airborne big man to fall hard onto the court.

The cheap shot sparked a scuffle between the teams and prompted Anna Horford to direct a simple message at Smith via Twitter: “F–K YOU JR,” she wrote.

Her cooler head would prevail 30 minutes later when she explained herself in a subsequent Twitter post.

“Emotions were clearly running high, lol,” she wrote. “Damn, that made me mad.”

Referees assessed Smith with a flagrant 1 foul, and Horford made both free throws en route to Boston’s 107-94 win.

Afterward, Bill Russell applauded Celtics guard Marcus Smart for sticking up for Horford and confronting Smith on his teammate’s behalf. Chances are the legendary Celtics center also would appreciate Anna Horford’s defense of her brother.