Al Horford’s Wikipedia Page Gets Funny Change After Celtics’ Game 3 Win

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

As the old saying goes: It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

That certainly was the case for Al Horford on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

After the Boston Celtics star was held scoreless in the first half of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Horford finished the game 13 points, six of which coming in overtime to help Boston pull off a thrilling 101-98 win.

As is customary in the social media age, Horford’s clutch performance prompted a change to his Wikipedia page, which now claims the veteran forward to be the current owner the 76ers.

You can see Horford’s altered Wikipedia page here, captured by NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich.

Horford continues to elevate his game in the postseason for the Celtics, who now hold a 3-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoff series with the Sixers.