Alex Cora Appreciative Of Chris Sale’s Ability To Go Deep In Game Vs. Rays

Another outing, another dazzling performance from Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox ace shut down the Tampa Bay Rays in the Sox’s 4-2 win at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. With Tuesday’s game marking the first of 13 straight contests for Boston, it was imperative they limited bullpen usage, which meant Sale’s 7 2/3 innings of work helped keep the relievers rested.

To hear from Sox manager Alex Cora on Sale’s performance, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images