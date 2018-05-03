Alex Cora Believes Mookie Betts Has Different Approach At Plate In 2018

Mookie Betts has been on an absolute tear to begin the 2018 season.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder launched three more home runs in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, giving him 11 home runs and 21 RBI so far this season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Betts after the Sox’s win and noted that he believes the Sox star has a different approach at the plate this season than he did in 2017.

