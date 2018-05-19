Alex Cora Breaks Down Steven Wright’s Latest Outing From Bullpen

Steven Wright recently returned to the Boston Red Sox and instead of joining the rotation, he’s been used out of the bullpen.

He made his second appearance of the season Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles where he tossed 4 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs.

The Sox ultimately lost 7-4 after a short outing from starter Drew Pomeranz.

To hear Alex Cora talk about Wright’s performance, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports