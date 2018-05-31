Alex Cora, Dana LeVangie Discuss What Struggling Drew Pomeranz Needs To Fix

Since returning from the disabled list earlier in the season, things have been far from stable for Boston Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz.

After a solid 2017 campaign, the lefty has had his share of struggles over a handful of starts, and he is looking to get back on track Thursday as the Sox take on the Houston Astros.

Before the game, manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dana LeVangie discussed what Pomeranz needs to do in order to return to peak form.

See what they had to say in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

