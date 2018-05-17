Alex Cora Discusses Chris Sale’s Start In Red Sox’s Win Over A’s

The Boston Red Sox dropped the first two games of their three-game series with the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, but Alex Cora’s club was able to snag the rubber match Wednesday night.

Behind Xander Bogaerts’ monster home run and Chris Sale’s five-inning start, the Red Sox beat the A’s 6-4 to improve to 2-4 this season against Oakland.

After the win, Cora discussed Sale’s outing, noting the left-hander got fastball heavy in his start. Cora also joked he’s happy to see the A’s leave Landsdowne Street after their hitters gave Boston’s staff fits in the series.

To hear Cora’s postgame reaction, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images