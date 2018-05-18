Alex Cora Discusses David Price’s Dominant Start In 6-2 Victory Over O’s

The Price certainly was right Thursday night.

Boston Red Sox starter David Price hurled a 95-pitch complete game that included eight strikeouts in the 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Price also had plenty of run support to back him up on the hill, with J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts both going yard against O’s starter Kevin Gausman.

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora had a lot of praise for his starter after the outing, saying he was outstanding.

Cora also discussed how the left-hander utilized both sides of the plate and how he’s been working hard between each start.

To hear Cora’s postgame reaction, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images