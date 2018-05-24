Alex Cora Discusses Late-Inning Rally In 4-1 Win Over Rays

The Boston Red Sox handled the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Wednesday night at Tropicana Field thanks in part to some late-inning heroics. J.D. Martinez got the ninth-inning rally started before the Sox pushed three runs across the plate to seal their 34th win of the season.

To hear Sox skipper Alex Cora’s thoughts on the final innings of Wednesday night’s victory, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images