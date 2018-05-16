Alex Cora Doesn’t Think Arm Fatigue Played Role In Carson Smith’s Injury

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been an interesting 24 hours surrounding Carson Smith.

The Boston Red Sox relief pitcher made his way to the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after suffering a shoulder subluxation due to throwing his glove in frustration.

Smith claimed the injury happened because his shoulder was fatigued from pitching a lot, per NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich.

“I think my shoulder’s tired in general,” Smith said, via Drellich. “It’s just from pitching. I’ve thrown a lot lately and I think my arm was just tired.”

However, Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t think fatigue is related to the injury.

“I don’t agree with it,” Cora said, per the Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey before Wednesday night’s game. “On a daily basis we talk to pitchers and how they feel. If they don’t think they can pitch that day, we stay away from them. It caught me by surprise. If he felt that way, he should have told it to us.”

Cora did not provide an official update on Smith, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned earlier this week the injury could be long-term.

The right-hander has made 18 appearances in 2018, throwing 14 1/3 innings tallying 18 strikeouts.