Alex Cora Explains Why Red Sox Have ‘Different Joe Kelly’ This Season

It’s a different year for Joe Kelly.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander has tallied a 1.82 ERA so far this season, and manager Alex Cora turned to him in a high-leverage spot during the Sox’s 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Toronto loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh inning with the Red Sox leading 5-1, but Kelly came in and put out the fire by striking out Kevin Pillar to end the frame.

After the game, Cora explained why this year has been different for Kelly and why he turned to him in the situation.

