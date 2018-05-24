Alex Cora Indicates ‘Good Chance’ Dustin Pedroia Joins Red Sox This Weekend

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

It is looking more and more like we will see Dustin Pedroia in mere days.

Following Wednesday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that the second baseman likely will join the team at some point during the weekend as they take on the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

“He’s playing tomorrow (in Pawtucket),” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Seven innings tonight, he’s playing tomorrow. He felt great … but yeah, he’s playing tomorrow and we’ll see what happens after that.

“There’s a pretty good chance he’ll play during the weekend.”

The 34-year-old has been recovering from offseason cartilage restoration surgery that he underwent shortly after Boston’s 2017 campaign ended in the American League Division series. Between extended spring training and a now-four-game rehab stint (so far) with Triple-A Pawtucket, Pedroia has been working diligently to get back to Boston at full health.

“I felt great,” Pedroia said following Wednesday’s game, via a PawSox press release. “The timing’s a little bit off, but, no, I felt great. I had long at-bats, fouled pitches and felt good. … I’m pretty excited. I felt good, moving around real well. I’m right there.”

A good test of his knee’s health will come Thursday. After logging seven innings of work Wednesday, Pedroia will play another seven frames in an 11:05 a.m. matinee Thursday morning, a quick turnaround that will test his durability.

The four-time All-Star was slated to play Tuesday, however was scratched due to wet conditions that effected the field during the game.

Pedroia is hitting .091 with Pawtucket, going 1-for-11 with three strikeouts and as many walks in addition to one run scored. He has hit at least .290 in six of his last seven seasons.