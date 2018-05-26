Alex Cora Pleased With Dustin Pedroia’s Return To Red Sox Lineup

Despite going 0-for-4 at the plate, Alex Cora is still encouraged by Dustin Pedroia.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman made his 2018 debut Saturday afternoon in Boston’s 8-6 victory. He walked and scored a run, and the Sox skipper seemed encouraged, especially by his base running.

Manager Alex Cora seemed encouraged by Pedroia's return, especially by his base running.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images