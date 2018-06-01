Alex Cora Receives 2017 World Series Ring Before Red Sox-Astros Game

The last time Alex Cora was in Houston, he was celebrating a World Series championship.

The Boston Red Sox manager was the bench coach for the Astros in their 2017 championship-winning season and received his World Series ring Thursday before the series opener at Minute Maid Park.

Prior to the game, Cora reflected on the special moment and what it was like to be back at his old stomping grounds, as well as how special it was to have his daughter with him.

To hear the skipper’s comments, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images