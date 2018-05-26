Alex Cora, Red Sox Pleased With Starter Eduardo Rodriguez’s Progress

Although he found himself in occasional trouble, Eduardo Rodriguez gave the Boston Red Sox an opportunity to win Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Rodriguez allowed just two runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven while allowing six hits and walking three. After recovering from an injury sustained last season, E-Rod has looked strong in 2018, and the Red Sox now are 9-1 when the southpaw starts following the 6-2 victory on Friday.

To hear manager Alex Cora’s analysis of Rodriguez’s outing, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images