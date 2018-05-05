Alex Cora, Rick Porcello Discuss What Worked For The Red Sox Pitcher In Friday’s Win

Rick Porcello is having a strong start to the season for the Boston Red Sox.

The starter is 5-0 with 46 strikeouts through his first seven games and Friday marked the fourth time he’s allowed one or fewer earned runs in a start.

Sox skipper Alex Cora and Porcello both identified after the game what worked well for the righty in Friday night’s 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.

