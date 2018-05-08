Alex Ovechkin Dropped F-Bomb During Live Interview With Pierre McGuire

As one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history, Alex Ovechkin has an absolute bomb of a slapshot.

The Washington Capitals forward dropped a different kind of bomb Monday night, however.

Thanks to Evgeny Kuznetsov’s breakaway goal in overtime, the Caps beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1998. After the game, NBC Sports broadcaster Pierre McGuire asked Ovechkin what he was thinking when Kuznetsov had the puck, and the Russian star offered a rather honest response.

“Please score,” Ovechkin said. “Please f—ing … please score.”

(You can click here to watch Ovechkin’s NSFW postgame interview.)

Oops!

In case you missed it, here’s Kuznetsov’s game-winner:

The Caps now will face the Tampa Bay Lightning for a right to advance to the Stanley Cup finals.

Washington never has hoisted hockey’s ultimate prize.

