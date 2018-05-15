Alex Rodriguez To Host New ESPN Show On Sports Stars’ Career, Life Challenges

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will Alex Rodriguez’s ups and downs help others come to terms with their own?

ESPN announced Tuesday in a statement the former Major League Baseball superstar will star in a new show, in which he conducts candid interviews with athletes about the challenges they face in their careers and lives. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air “Pivot with Alex Rodriguez,” the four-part series during the current MLB season.

“ESPN’s track record of compelling, original features makes it the natural partner for ‘Pivot,’ Rodriguez said in ESPN’s press release. “Change can be good, and even necessary, for athletes facing their most difficult moments. However, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to turn the lens inward while living life in the public arena. I’m looking forward to uncovering personal stories the world deserves to hear, while sharing the lessons I’ve learned–sometimes through the hard way.”

“Pivot with Alex Rodriguez” will feature the show’s namesake as the host and executive producer.

ESPN hasn’t indicated whom Rodriguez will interview.