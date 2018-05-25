Red Sox First Pitch

Andrew Benintendi Has Demonstrated History Of Success Vs. National League

by on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 6:42PM
1,626

The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game set beginning Friday, and if history is any indication, it could be a good weekend for Andrew Benintendi.

Though taking part in just his second full MLB season, the Sox left fielder often has found a good bit of success against National League pitching.

To see his stats, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

