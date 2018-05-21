Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Doubts He’ll Compete In Home Run Derby 2018

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t count himself among Major League Baseball’s biggest boppers … yet.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star said Sunday night at a press conference he doesn’t expect to participate in the 2018 Home Run Derby. MLB players will decide the Home Run Derby field by vote, and Otahni, who has hit six home runs in 90 plate appearances, isn’t necessarily feeling a groundswell of support behind him.

“I’m honored to be in that conversation,” Ohtani said through an interpreter, per MLB.com’s Avery Yang. “I don’t think I’m at that level yet.”

Ohtani has taken the Major Leagues by storm in his first season since leaving Japan, with his prowess as a hitter and pitcher thrilling fans. Whether that buzz translates into admiration from his fellow MLB players remains to be seen.

The 2018 Home Run Derby will take place July 17 in Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park, one day before the All-Star game.