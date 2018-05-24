Anthony Davis Just Became Eligible For Largest Contract In NBA History

Anthony Davis already signed one record-setting deal. Might as well sign another?
The New Orleans Pelicans superstar became eligible for a supermax contract Thursday by being named to an All-NBA Team for the second time in three seasons. The potential five-year deal, which he can sign next summer, projects to be worth $230 million, per ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.
That would make Davis’ contract the largest in NBA history.
Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in July 2015. It was the richest contract in league history at the time and ensured Davis would stay in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.
Davis, of course, has been the subject of trade rumors in recent seasons, but the dominant big man remains under contract with the Pelicans for two more seasons with a player option for 2020-21. The Pelicans could use the supermax next summer to entice Davis to stay even longer, unless New Orleans ultimately decides to rebuild and trade away one of the most valuable assets in the NBA.
Davis, an MVP finalist, was joined on this season’s All-NBA First Team by LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.
