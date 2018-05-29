Astros Right-Handed Ace Justin Verlander Wants To Pitch Until He’s 45

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images

Justin Verlander may be 35-years-old, but he’s already envisioning his future in baseball will go well into his 40’s.

The Houston Astros ace is on pace to have a career season and could very well be en route to his second Cy Young Award with his 1.11 ERA and 7-1 record.

So, just how long does Verlander want to play?

“In my head, right now, I’m thinking 45,” he told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. “I don’t know if that’s realistic. I’m going to go as long as I can, until something changes.”

He continued: “Getting hurt (in 2014) and all the work I did is going to (sustain) me until the end of my career. However far that (is), I don’t know.”

The righty wouldn’t be the first to pitcher to play to 45 — Roger Clemens and Randy Johnson both called it a career at that age while Nolan Ryan retired when he was 46.

If Verlander can stay healthy and continue to take care of his throwing arm, pitching for another 10 years certainly can be achieved.