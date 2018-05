Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rick Porcello’s perfect win-loss record is no more.

The Red Sox starter suffered his first defeat of the season in Boston’s 6-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Oakland hit three home runs in the win, and totaled five runs off Porcello.

