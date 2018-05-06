Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Watch Goals, Highlights Of ‘El Clasico’ Draw

The latest instance of “El Clasico” proves FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will remain enemies for eternity.

The teams played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday at Nou Camp in this season’s last showdown between Spanish soccer’s giants. Many expected this game to lack bite since Barcelona already has clinched La Liga’s (Spanish League) title, but the players belied predictions by playing a chippy game that included much controversy

Barcelona took the lead in the 11th minute when Luis Suarez tapped home Sergio Roberto’s precise cross.

Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the score just four minutes later when he finished off this flowing Real Madrid move.

Ronaldo injured his ankle on the goal and played just another half hour.

Roberto’s game also would end early, as the referee showed the Barcelona fullback a red card for his altercation with Real Madrid’s Marcelo. Roberto’s red capped a stretch of the game in which tempers flared and both teams made a number of heavy tackles.

🛑 Red card for @SergiRoberto10 Tensions have officially bubbled over as @FCBarcelona go down to 10 men. #beINElClasico pic.twitter.com/issckjb6ER — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 6, 2018

With Ronaldo watching from the bench, Lionel Messi gave 10-man Barcelona a 2-1 lead with this 53rd-minute goal.

Four minutes later, Barcelona fans bid club legend Andres Iniesta an emotional farewell when Paulinho replaced him in a tactical substitution. Iniesta will leave Barcelona this summer and is expected to join a Chinese club.

Gareth Bale denied Barcelona a victory with a curled strike from 20 yards out.

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTSUSA/status/99322454697815244

Real Madrid remains in third place with the result but moves to within three points of second-place Atletico Madrid with one game in hand.

Barcelona is hoping to become the team since 1932 to go an entire season unbeaten in La Liga and now has just two games remaining to accomplish the feat.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/beINSPORTSUSA