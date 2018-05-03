Bengals’ A.J. Green Has Bold Prediction For Patriots Rookie Sony Michel

Photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images.

A.J. Green is a bit biased, having attended the University of Georgia. But the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver still thinks very highly of former Bulldogs running back Sony Michel, whom the New England Patriots selected with the 31st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In fact, Green made a bold prediction about the fellow Georgia product on Adam Schefter’s podcast this week.

“I love Sony — his versatility,” Green said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub. “Him going to New England, that’s my pick of the Rookie of the Year this year. I’ve seen him play. I know how versatile is. You put him in a situation like New England, running routes out of the backfield and going against linebackers, that’s my pick for Rookie of the Year.”

Go ahead. Mark it down.

Michel is a talented player capable of making an immediate impact in New England, where he’ll join a crowded backfield but likely have a chance to garner plenty of touches, both on the ground and through the air. FS1’s Skip Bayless even wondered last week whether Michel could be better than Saquon Barkley, the first running back selected in the draft (No. 2 overall) and arguably the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson.

But Rookie of the Year? Those are some lofty expectations, although Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl pick, knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed at the next level.