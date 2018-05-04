Blake Swihart Still Looking To Carve Out Role For Red Sox In 2018

Blake Swihart has played sparingly so far this season for the Boston Red Sox, but the 26-year-old finds himself in the lineup Thursday at Globe Life Park when the Sox play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Swihart made the big league club out of camp, but with Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon splitting the catching duties, Swihart has been relegated to a bench role.

Manager Alex Cora is doing his best to get the young switch-hitter at-bats in the hopes that Swihart will find his groove and be a valuable bench piece for the Sox.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Dennis Eckersley discuss Swihart, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images