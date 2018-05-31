Blame LeBron James For Kyrie Irving Trade? Stephen A. Smith Says ‘Yes’

Stephen A. Smith won’t allow LeBron James to go unchallenged when rewriting history.

Hours after the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar called out his team for trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, the ESPN “First Take” host said Thursday James actually deserves blame for the deal because the team treated the star point guard like “less than a superstar” and the NBA legend didn’t do enough to stop the deal from happening.

“… He (James) did not want Kyrie Irving traded,” Smith said. “He told (Cavs owner) Dan Gilbert that. But what resonated to me was the word ‘superstar’ he used to describe Kyrie Irving. Because maybe if you were treating him like the superstar he was, he would not have wanted to leave.”

The Cavs dealt Irving to the Celtics in August 2017 in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The regular-season success Boston enjoyed and the Cavs’ struggles during the same period all but prove the Celtics won that trade.

Reports claiming the trade disappointed James emerged in March, and the comments he made in Wednesday’s interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols were his first in public on the topic. With his team set to begin its NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors and an anticipated bout with free agency expected to follow in the offseason, perhaps James is trying to control the narrative of the 2017-18 season.

But Smith won’t allow James to take such an uncontested layup in the media.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images