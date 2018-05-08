Blue Jays Closer Roberto Osuna Arrested On Charge Of Assaulting Woman

Photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images

Roberto Osuna has bigger problems than the six runs he’s allowed in his last five appearances.

The Toronto Blue Jays closer was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of assaulting a woman, the Toronto Police Service confirmed to John Lott of The Athletic. Osuna was released from custody Tuesday and has a court appearance scheduled for June 18.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to Toronto Police Service Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu, who declined to provide further details in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Ironically enough, the Blue Jays currently are scheduled to give away Osuna T-shirts to the first 15,000 fans who attend Thursday’s home game against the Seattle Mariners, according to the team’s official website.

That promotion had been on the schedule for quite some time, of course, and it’s likely Toronto will change its plans, although the club had yet to make an announcement as of Tuesday afternoon.

Major League Baseball said in a statement Tuesday it is investigating the incident involving Osuna.