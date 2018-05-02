Boston Sports Grille, The Greatest Bar To Host Bruins-Lightning Game 3 Budweiser Pregame Parties

The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Wednesday night for Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins took care of business in Game 1, steamrolling the Lightning 6-2 at Amalie Arena, but Tampa Bay bounced back in Game 2 for a 4-2 victory that evened the series at one game apiece. Now, the series shifts to Boston, where the crowd undoubtedly will be electric.

The scene around TD Garden also figures to be festive Wednesday night, and NESN and Budweiser are teaming up to host pregame parties at Boston Sports Grille and The Greatest Bar. The parties begin at 5 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

So toss on your best Black and Gold gear and come on down!