Brad Marchand Tweets Simple Message For Haters Amid Licking Drama

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brad Marchand has no regrets.

The Boston Bruins forward was chastised by both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the NHL for his strangely unsanitary habit of licking opposing players. And while the Lightning put a, well, licking on the Bruins in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, Marchand isn’t cowing to the criticism he’s received.

That’s what we’re surmising based on the tweet he sent out Monday morning:

😘 — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018

This seems pretty on brand for the Bruins’ premier agitator.

Of course, Marchand’s tweet won’t ease the sting of Boston’s playoff exit, which came Sunday after the Lightning defeated the B’s 3-1 in Game 5. But it’s hard to argue with the 29-year-old’s performance on the ice this season: Marchand tied a career high with 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) in just 68 games and racked up 17 points in 12 playoff contests.