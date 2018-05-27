Brad Stevens Has Perfect Reaction To Marcus Smart’s Comments About Game 7

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

You know what they say: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

And, well, there might be no better saying to describe Marcus Smart’s brand of basketball.

After the Boston Celtics lost Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Smart offered blunt expectations for Sunday’s Game 7 at TD Garden.

“It’s not going to be pretty,” Smart said. “You got to be able to get down and get dirty. You can’t go out and try to look pretty. You have to be ready for a dogfight.

“We got to be ready to come up with our nose bloodied. We got to be ready to come out with our mouth bloodied. We have to come out ready to fight.”

Ahead of Game 7, Brad Stevens was asked about Smart’s comments. And the Celtics head coach’s response was rather spot-on, to say the least.

Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart’s comments abaout how tonight’s game will be physically demanding: “When Smart says ugly and physical – in his mind, that’s beautiful.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 27, 2018

Celtics fans, of course, couldn’t care less whether Sunday’s game is beautiful, ugly, or a combination of the two.

With a win, Boston will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. With a loss, its improbable, storybook playoff run will come to a heartbreaking end.