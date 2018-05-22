Brad Stevens Has Simple Message For Celtics After Game 4 Loss To Cavs

Brad Stevens isn’t one for long-winded monologues.

After the Boston Celtics dropped Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals 111-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, Boston now finds the series tied at two heading back to TD Garden for a crucial Game 5.

But Stevens didn’t feel like his young team needed a big pep talk after their Game 4 loss. Instead, the head coach gave his squad a simple message.

"It's the best 2 out of 3 to go to the NBA Finals. It doesn't get better than that." Brad Stevens on his message to his team after the Game 4 loss in Cleveland.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/CYzhaNmKzx — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2018

Well said.

Boston’s young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown echoed Stevens’ message after the loss as well.

The Celtics now are 1-6 on the road in the playoffs, but will head back to TD Garden for Game 5 where they will need to find a way to slow down LeBron James.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images