Brad Stevens’ Idea Of Therapy After Celtics’ Loss Is Exactly What You’d Expect

Photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brad Stevens has the public image of a straight-laced, no-frills businessman whose idea of a good time is an honest, hard days’ work.

That might not be far from the truth.

The Boston Celtics head coach has had two days to assess his team’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. At Monday’s shootaround in Cleveland ahead of Game 4, Stevens admitted Sunday’s film and practice sessions were, in fact, his idea of a good time.

“There’s nothing more therapeutic than watching a bad film session and then coming to the gym and getting it out of your system,” Stevens said, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

Some find therapy and relaxation at the spa, but all Stevens needs is some game tape and practice drills.

The Celtics indeed found plenty to work on after Saturday’s 30-point defeat. Marcus Morris copped to doing a “s— job defensively” on LeBron James, who scored 12 of his 27 points on the C’s forward. Jaylen Brown found Boston’s lack of aggressiveness “embarrassing” in Game 3.

Stevens, meanwhile, identified myriad defensive problems during Sunday’s film session.

“All of the above. Communication, rotations, defense, whatever you want to call it,” the Celtics coach said Monday, via King. “The one thing about it is it was a full issue. There were a ton of issues there.”

Therapy is supposed to yield improvement, though, and Stevens should have his club better prepared for Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena.