Brad Stevens Jokingly Warns Jayson Tatum About Kobe Bryant Mentorship

Kobe Bryant no longer is playing in the NBA, but in Brad Stevens’ eyes, the Los Angeles Lakers legend still is the enemy.

Well, not really.

In his latest segment for “Detail” on ESPN, Bryant broke down film of Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum. While receiving advice from a player of Kobe’s caliber must be a thrill for Tatum, his head coach sarcastically warned the 20-year-old to proceed with caution when it comes to Bryant’s teachings.

Brad Stevens on Kobe’s Tatum breakdown: “you’ve gotta be careful taking (advice) from a Laker. Nah I’m kidding.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 19, 2018

Considering Bryant is one of the most decorated stars in league history, it comes as no surprise that the young forward ate up everything the Black Mamba had to say.

“That was really cool for me. Growing up, (Bryant) was my favorite player. That was really a special moment for me,” Tatum said Saturday, per ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

“I’ve probably watched (the video) like 25 times already. It’s very helpful information that I can take with me.”

Tatum’s phenomenal rookie campaign continues Saturday night when the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Quicken Loans Arena.