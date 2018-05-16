Brad Stevens, LeBron James Have High Praise For Marcus Smart After Game 2 Win

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Marcus Smart has been a difference-maker on the court for the Boston Celtics this season.

He nailed down 11 points in Boston’s 107-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night and really ran the offense late in the game.

“He’s a really good ball handler. He’s a good play maker. He’s a great passer,” head coach Brad Stevens said after the game. “He’s great at the running lob with Al (Horford).”

Smart is a dirt dog on the court — diving for loose balls and making important plays — and Stevens how his play on the court is what makes him a “true competitor.”

“He matches his intensity with a physical toughness,” Stevens said. “We talked about it before the game. People talk about him all the time. Sometimes they focus on things that don’t matter, and the other times they focus on that he impacts winning. We are really glad he’s on our team.”

Smart’s impact in Game 2 didn’t only get noticed by Stevens, but by Cavs forward LeBron James as well, saying he makes plays at the right time.

“His ability to play multiple positions, but they put the ball in his hands and they trust him to take plays for others,” James said after the game. “He has a really uncanny ability to get into the lane and either creates for himself or create for others, and he did that tonight with nine assists and also had some offensive rebounds … he’s been very productive for their ballclub.”

Smart will continue with his uncanny ability Saturday when the C’s travel to Cleveland for Game 3.