Brad Stevens Receives Zero Coach Of The Year Votes From NBA Peers

Brad Stevens hasn’t impressed everyone with his work this season.

The Boston Celtics head coach received no votes from his fellow NBA coaches in the balloting for the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year award, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein. Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey won this season’s NBCA award, and seven other coaches received votes ahead of Stevens.

The Celtics won 55 regular-season games and now are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Stevens has received the lion’s share of credit, especially given the extended absences of Gordon Hayward, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury on opening night, and Kyrie Irving, who missed the final 22 games and the entire postseason due to knee surgery.

Stevens has earned widespread praise for his coaching ability, including from NBA legend Kobe Bryant. However, at least one (anonymous) NBA coach isn’t buying into the hype over the 41-year-old. He probably counts among Stevens’ detractors, whose ranks are larger than we previously imagined.

The NBCA award is different from the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, which media members determine by vote. The NBA will announce its coach of the year June 25 at the league’s annual awards ceremony.