Brandi Chastain’s Hall Of Fame Plaque Looks Nothing Like Soccer Legend

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Move over, Cristiano Ronaldo. Brandi Chastain unwittingly is joining you art’s Hall of Shame.

The United States women’s soccer legend was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night in recognition for her contributions to the beautiful game. Yet, the plaque that represents Chastain resembles a host of other people more than it does her.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain Monday night… except it looks nothing like her. Chastain diplomatically said "it's not the most flattering. But it's nice." https://t.co/lJPKALyfPN pic.twitter.com/Mye2EhL3gs — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 22, 2018

Many instantly compared Chastain’s statue to the infamous Ronaldo statue, which shocked the art and soccer worlds last year.

Like the Ronaldo effort, the internet teed off in their reviews of Chastain’s plaque.

Seriously. @brandichastain is drop dead gorgeous. This makes me insane. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) May 22, 2018

Somewhere in Jimmy Carter’s presidential library, there’s a plaque detailing Carter’s success with the Camp David Accords … with the likeness of Brandi Chastain. https://t.co/ht73WaVoVX — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) May 22, 2018

That's not Brandi Chastain; that's Gary Busey! https://t.co/XMwLajxXSo — Mike Kidd (@MikeFKidd) May 22, 2018

Plaque looks like Babe Ruth — Mike (@Hi_R8rFan) May 22, 2018

Is that Bill Belichick with a smile? — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) May 22, 2018

That is Jon Voight. https://t.co/BrmxkLd7eP — Ryan Burns (@FtblSickness) May 22, 2018

This is one of those times we can be thankful critics exist.