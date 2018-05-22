Soccer

Brandi Chastain’s Hall Of Fame Plaque Looks Nothing Like Soccer Legend

by on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 11:26AM
Brandi Chastain

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Move over, Cristiano Ronaldo. Brandi Chastain unwittingly is joining you art’s Hall of Shame.

The United States women’s soccer legend was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night in recognition for her contributions to the beautiful game. Yet, the plaque that represents Chastain resembles a host of other people more than it does her.

Many instantly compared Chastain’s statue to the infamous Ronaldo statue, which shocked the art and soccer worlds last year.

Like the Ronaldo effort, the internet teed off in their reviews of Chastain’s plaque.

This is one of those times we can be thankful critics exist.

