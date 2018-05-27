Brazilian Announcer Labels LeBron James ‘A Thief’ In Wild Game 6 Call

LeBron James commonly is referred to as the “King,” but one Brazilian announcer has a much different way of describing the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

James turned in a vintage performance in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, scoring 46 points to stave off elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics. The C’s threatened with a comeback in the fourth quarter, but James’ 3-pointer with just under two minutes left all but sealed Cleveland’s win.

While James’ trey didn’t exactly “steal” a win from Boston, it evidently stole the heart of one very enthusiastic announcer from ESPN’s Brazil affiliate.

Check it out:

James has an opportunity to break hearts Sunday night, as a Game 7 win over Boston at TD Garden would be a devastating blow to the Celtics and their fans.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports