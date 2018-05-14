Brewers’ Freddy Peralta Sets Rookie Franchise Strikeout Record In Debut

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Freddy Peralta had a Major League Baseball debut he’ll likely never forget.

The Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect was scheduled to pitch for the Sky Sox in Colorado Springs, but Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson became ill with the stomach flu, so it was Peralta who got the nod.

The best part? Peralta’s family flew in from the Dominican Republic to Colorado Springs to watch him pitch for the Sky Sox, but plans changed with the 21-year-old now pitching for Milwaukee.

How's this for a story? Freddy Peralta's parents had come from the Dominican to watch him pitch professionally for the first time tonight for @skysox. Instead, they will watch his MLB debut Sunday vs. Rockies. He is floating right now. — Tom (@Haudricourt) May 13, 2018

Not only was Peralta’s family going to witness him pitch for the first time, they would be doing so at his MLB debut.

The Brewers won the game 7-3 thanks in part to Peralta’s dominant outing that included taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and collecting 13 strikeouts — a new franchise rookie record.

Peralta is just the fifth pitcher to get 13 K’s during his debut, with Washington Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg being the last pitcher to do so in 2010.