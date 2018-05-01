Brewers’ Josh Hader Sets MLB Record With Strikeout Spree Vs. Reds

Josh Hader might have just announced himself as baseball’s most untouchable pitcher.

The Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher struck out eight Cincinnati Reds in 2 2/3 innings on Monday night at Great American Park, setting a Major League Baseball record for the most strikeouts in fewer than three innings.

The Brewers were leading by one run when Hader entered the game with one out in the seventh inning. He proceeded to strike out eight of the next nine batters — Tucker Barnhart walked — on 37 pitches to register one of the most incredible saves in baseball history.

#Brewers Josh Hader is the first pitcher in baseball history with at least eight strikeouts in a game during which every out he recorded was a strikeout. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 1, 2018

According to baseball-reference's Play Index, Josh Hader is the first reliever *in MLB history* to record 8 strikeouts in 2 2/3 IP. Previously, 7 had 8 K in 3 IP, the last time coming in 1981. #Brewers — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) May 1, 2018

Former New York Yankees pitcher Ron Davis is the only other pitcher to face exactly nine batters and strike out eight of them. He achieved the feat May 4, 1981, in a three-inning save against the then-California Angels.

Hall of Famer Randy Johnson was the last pitcher to save a game with eight or more strikeouts. However, “The Big Unit” needed four innings to strike out eight batters on Aug. 13, 1996.

“Fun,” Hader said about his performance following the Brewers’ 6-5 win, via MLB.com. “My body was feeling good on that rest. It was nice to really let the fastball eat a little bit. I was in and out of the zone, got some swings and misses.”

Fun rarely has looked as impressive as Hader was on his unforgettable night vs. the Reds.

