Brock Holt Lauds Eduardo Rodriguez’s Command In Win Over Orioles

by on Sun, May 20, 2018 at 5:18PM
Eduardo Rodriguez was a force to be reckoned with on the mound Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox starter tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in which he struck out seven to lead his team to a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale.

After the game, Brock Holt praised Rodriguez for mixing up his pitches with pinpoint location.

