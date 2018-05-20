Brock Holt Lauds Eduardo Rodriguez’s Command In Win Over Orioles

Eduardo Rodriguez was a force to be reckoned with on the mound Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox starter tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in which he struck out seven to lead his team to a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale.

After the game, Brock Holt praised Rodriguez for mixing up his pitches with pinpoint location.

To hear from Holt, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports