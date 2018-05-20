Bruce Cassidy ‘Disappointed’ In Bruins’ 5-On-5 Play In Series Vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins’ 2017-18 season was by no means a disappointment, but the way the campaign ended left a sour taste in Bruce Cassidy’s mouth.

In a recent interview with NESN’s Andy Brickley, the Bruins head coach took a look back at his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston looked overmatched in the five-game defeat, most notably during 5-on-5 play, which did not sit well with Cassidy.

