Bruce Cassidy Explains How Bruins Overcame Rough Start To Season

The Boston Bruins’ 2017-18 season didn’t start off in the way they would have hoped.

The Bruins posted a 6-7-4 record in their first 17 games, leading many to believe the Black and Gold were bound for a disappointing campaign. But Boston managed to turn things around, turning in a 44-13-8 record in the remainder of the regular season en route to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

In a recent sit-down interview with NESN’s Andy Brickley, Bruce Cassidy explained how his club righted the ship and became one of the premier teams in the East.

