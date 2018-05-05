Bruce Cassidy Responds To No-Call That Led To Lightning’s Game-Tying Goal

The Boston Bruins suffered a tough loss in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, causing Boston to fall behind in the series 3-1.

The Bruins held a 3-2 lead near the midway point of the third period, but at 12:56 in the frame, Steven Stamkos netted the tying tally. The problem was, Tampa got the puck from Charlie McAvoy, who lost possession after being tripped by Nikita Kucherov. There was no call on the play.

It was the continuation of some questionable officiating decisions, and after the game, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy responded to the no-call.

