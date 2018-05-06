Bruce Cassidy Sheds Light On Bruins’ Lack Of Offense In Series Vs. Lightning

Following a strong start to their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins’ offense went cold in their eventual five-game loss to the Bolts.

After lighting the lamp six times in Game 1, the B’s scored seven goals combined in the next four contests against the Lightning, including just one in their season-ending, Game 5 loss Sunday afternoon.

For head coach Bruce Cassidy, Tampa Bay’s defense deserves considerable credit for stifling Boston’s offense, as well as young netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy.

