Bruce Cassidy Wants Bruins To Have More Intensity In Crucial Game 4

The Boston Bruins got off to a sluggish start in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. The Bolts netted two goals in the opening five minutes and never looked back en route to a 4-1 win.

With the win, the Lightning took a 2-1 series lead and regained the home-ice advantage they lost in Game 1.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was not pleased with his team’s lack of intensity to open the game and their sloppiness on the defensive end. Cassidy noted the Bruins were soft in front of their net, which led to the Lightning’s second and third goals.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images