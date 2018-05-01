Bruce Cassidy Wasn’t Happy With Refs After Bruins’ Game 2 Loss To Lightning

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

The officiating might not be the main reason the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Monday night at Amalie Arena.

But the boys in stripes still ruffled a few feathers in the visitors’ dressing room.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t too pleased after his team’s 4-2 loss about a few calls (or non-calls) that went against Boston. The most egregious officiating mishap came late in the third period, when Brad Marchand skated in on a breakaway just moments after Torey Krug cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-2 and the refs missed an obvious slashing call on Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman.

“He slashed him right on the hands,” Cassidy told reporters. “I just think it’s unacceptable to miss that call — the hit on the hands. It’s one thing if it’s a judgment call on the stick, but on the hands is usually automatic. So that was disappointing.

“At the end of the day I think the breakaway, I think that should be called,” he added. “In my estimation, I disagree with the non-call and I think when you hit him on the hands and he clearly loses possession of the puck that’s an infraction.”

Marchand voiced his displeasure after the game, too, saying Stralman’s slash should have resulted in a penalty shot, let alone a penalty. And Jeremy Roenick took the officials to task during NBC Sports’ postgame coverage, further suggesting the Bruins’ angst was warranted.

“They impacted the game and that’s where it’s frustrating,” said Cassidy, who also pointed to a four-minute double-minor on David Pastrnak in the third period and a slashing call on Krug in the first period while discussing the inconsistent officiating.

The series now shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4 with the Bruins and Lightning tied at one game apiece. The B’s won’t complain too much about splitting the first two games in Florida, but one can’t help but wonder whether things would have played out a little differently had the officiating been a bit better in Game 2.