Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Wasted No Time Helping USA At World Championship

Charlie McAvoy had an eventful Friday.

The Boston Bruins defenseman, still fresh off his team’s elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs, arrived in Denmark just a few hours before Team USA’s game against South Korea in the 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship. And McAvoy made an immediate impact, scoring two goals and logging two assists in the Americans’ 13-1 shellacking of the Koreans.

Watch McAvoy score his first goal in the video below:

After 40 | #TeamUSA leads Korea, 8-1. #2018MWC A look at @CMcAvoy44’s first goal back in the opening frame ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lraHezNFmB — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 11, 2018

You can see each of McAvoy’s points, including his second goal, in the full-game highlights:

Hard to believe South Korea actually scored the first goal in that game.

As for McAvoy, he probably got a good night of sleep after the beatdown.

“It was a long day — got here a couple hours ago,” he said after the game, via The Associated Press. “We have such a good team. It was a great opportunity for me to go out there and just feel the puck and get ready for the rest of tournament.”

With the win, Team USA (5-0) moved into sole position of first place in Group B — three points ahead of Canada, which has a game in hand. The Americans have Saturday off, but will take the ice Sunday for a game against Norway.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement./USA TODAY Sports Images