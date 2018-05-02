Bruins Game 3 Lineup: Tommy Wingels In; Tim Schaller Out For First Time All Season

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

For the first time all season, Tim Schaller won’t be in the Boston Bruins’ lineup Wednesday night.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Schaller will take a seat for the first time all season, and Tommy Wingels will draw into the lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

#NHLBruins morning rushes: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Rick Nash

Heinen – Riley Nash – Backes

Wingels – Kuraly – Acciari Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Miller

Grzelcyk – McQuaid Rask

Khudobin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 2, 2018

Schaller had played in all 82 regular-season games and appeared in each of the team’s first nine playoff games.

However, Schaller and the Boston fourth line has gone cold, and the Bruins have shaken up things already when Danton Heinen sat down during the Toronto series.

“Fourth line, not as much (in getting good looks at scoring). They haven’t been able to get as much puck possession,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday on a conference call. “I guess the long and short of it is you need to win the pucks, and you gotta find a way to get it into the danger area and get bodies there. It sounds simple, but it’s generally how it works.”