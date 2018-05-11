Bruins GM Don Sweeney Reveals Offseason Expectations After ‘Rewarding’ Season

The Boston Bruins entered the 2017-18 NHL season with some question marks and some lofty goals.

While the B’s fell short of the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup, they tallied 112 points en route to a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division.

After being eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins must look to get healthy in the offseason and prepare for another run at the Cup come October.

NESN’s Alex Kraemer caught up with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to discuss a “rewarding” season and the expectations for the team in the offseason.

